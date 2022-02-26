Latest from Ukraine: Civilians take up arms to defend capital from Russia

Kyiv residents braced Saturday for another night sheltering underground, as Russian troops closed in on Ukraine’s capital.

KYIV – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied Russian reports of a Ukrainian surrender on Saturday, as civilian volunteers took up arms in Kyiv’s streets against Russian troops in uniform and civilian clothes.

Zelensky also asked allies to cut Russia from the SWIFT international electronic bank payment system, and asked Germany and Hungary to show “courage.”

“The real fighting for Kyiv is ongoing,” Zelensky said in a video message.

German officials announced Saturday the support of some SWIFT restrictions and the delivery of more weapons and supplies to Ukraine.

According to the United Nations, nearly 120,000 civilians had fled Ukraine as of Friday. Long lines of cars clogged border crossings as people continued to flee on Saturday.

Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s deputy head of the security council chaired by Putin, wrote on Russian social media that the U.S. and the European Union sanctions showed “political impotence.”

Tens of thousands of Ukrainians are abandoning their homes to flee from Russian troops.

Refugees fleeing conflict in neighboring Ukraine arrive to Przemysl, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Sisters wait at a checkpoint run by local volunteers after arriving from Ukraine, crossing the border in Beregsurany, Hungary, Saturday, Feb 26, 2022. Hungary has extended legal protection to those fleeing the Russian invasion. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A Ukrainian soldier runs holding his weapon outside a military facility, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Civilian Members of a territorial defense unit fit their weapons to repel the Russian attacking forces in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Mikhail Palinchak) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Ukrainian refugees walk along vehicles lining up to cross the border from Ukraine into Moldova, at Mayaky-Udobne crossing border point near Mayaky-Udobne, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) (Copiright 2022 The Associated Press.)

A mother hugs her daughter at a checkpoint run by local volunteers after arriving from Ukraine, crossing the border in Beregsurany, Hungary, Saturday, Feb 26, 2022. Hungary has extended legal protection to those fleeing the Russian invasion. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

