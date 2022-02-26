Latest from Ukraine: Civilians take up arms to defend capital from Russia

KYIV – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied Russian reports of a Ukrainian surrender on Saturday, as civilian volunteers took up arms in Kyiv’s streets against Russian troops in uniform and civilian clothes.
Zelensky also asked allies to cut Russia from the SWIFT international electronic bank payment system, and asked Germany and Hungary to show “courage.”
“The real fighting for Kyiv is ongoing,” Zelensky said in a video message.
German officials announced Saturday the support of some SWIFT restrictions and the delivery of more weapons and supplies to Ukraine.
According to the United Nations, nearly 120,000 civilians had fled Ukraine as of Friday. Long lines of cars clogged border crossings as people continued to flee on Saturday.
Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s deputy head of the security council chaired by Putin, wrote on Russian social media that the U.S. and the European Union sanctions showed “political impotence.”