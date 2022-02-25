Russia’s aggression against Ukraine comes amid Colombia-Venezuela tensions

The presidents of Venezuela and Colombia have opposite views on Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

BOGOTA, Colombia – Russia’s aggression against Ukraine comes at a time when tensions between Colombia and Venezuela have been escalating.

On Thursday, Colombian President Ivan Duque condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to deploy troops to Ukraine. During his televised speech, Duque said he was concerned about foreign actors’ intervention during Colombia’s presidential election on May 29.

The U.S. ally also continues the fight against the National Liberation Army, or ELN, a leftist guerrilla that has been pushing for communism since the 1960s. Colombia signed a peace deal with the leftist Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia People’s Army, or FARC, in 2016.

“Russia has a close political and geostrategic alliance with the regime of Nicolás Maduro,” said Sergio Guzmán, the director of Colombia Risk Analysis, a political consultancy in Bogotá.

Diego Molano, Colombia’s minister of national defense, has denounced the Russian military’s presence in neighboring Venezuela. Molano has also been concerned about Iran’s assistance. Benjamin Gantz, Israel’s minister of defense, recently reported Iran gave Venezuela precision-guided missiles for Mohajer-6 drones.

Colombia has also taken the brunt of the refugee crisis. Last year, Molano traveled to the border when Venezuelans sought refuge while the Venezuelan military clashed with an armed group.

In Cuba, government media reported last week that Russia’s deputy prime minister Yuri Borisov visited the island to meet with Cuban leaders to expand cooperation. Borisov also made stops in Nicaragua and Venezuela. Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega released a similar statement.

