Officers surround condominium building in Hollywood Beach

HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla. – Officers surrounded the Alexander Towers Condo on Saturday morning in Hollywood Beach.
Residents said there was a shot fired in an elevator at 3505 S Ocean Dr. There was an armored SWAT team vehicle parked in front of the entrance to the building.
Deputies in a Broward Sheriff’s Office helicopter were also flying over the building. A Hollywood Fire Rescue ambulance was on standby.
The Hollywood Police Department has yet to release information about the ongoing response.
11 a.m. report
This is a developing story.
Media staging area for S ocean drive incident can stage at 3555 S Ocean Drive in the open lot south of Diplomat parking garage (on west side of ocean drive)— HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) February 26, 2022
