Officers surround condominium building in Hollywood Beach

Officers surround the Alexander condos on Saturday morning in Hollywood Beach.

HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla. – Officers surrounded the Alexander Towers Condo on Saturday morning in Hollywood Beach.

Residents said there was a shot fired in an elevator at 3505 S Ocean Dr. There was an armored SWAT team vehicle parked in front of the entrance to the building.

Deputies in a Broward Sheriff’s Office helicopter were also flying over the building. A Hollywood Fire Rescue ambulance was on standby.

The Hollywood Police Department has yet to release information about the ongoing response.

11 a.m. report

This is a developing story.

Media staging area for S ocean drive incident can stage at 3555 S Ocean Drive in the open lot south of Diplomat parking garage (on west side of ocean drive) — HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) February 26, 2022

