Police release 911 calls in Hollywood house pool drownings

The family has identified the dad as Jean Wisly Fontus, or Wes, and his two children as 5-year- old Emmie, and 2-year-old Tyler.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Anne Marie Dolce is grieving after a tragedy turned her family of seven into a family of four.

Dolce’s two-year-old son Tyler, her 5-year-old daughter Emmie and her 41-year-old husband Jean Wisly Fontus drowned in their house pool on Feb. 25, in Hollywood.

“Support is why I’m still sitting here. We’ve received. I’ve received overwhelming support,” Dolce said.

The Hollywood Police Department released the 911 calls she made after she found them in the pool. She told a dispatcher she had pulled one of the children out and was going to run to pull out another.

Flowers, balloons, and candles were at the house along South Highland Drive near Adams Street, police said. Dolce said she is also finding some comfort in the images of good memories.

“We took a lot of videos, a lot of photos every day,” Dolce said and she added a family video on her GoFundMe’s Emmie, Tyler and Wes Memorial. There were over $29,000 in donations on Tuesday afternoon.

Dolce said Tyler was very playful and he liked to run around. She said Emmie had a sweet, loving voice, and her husband was full of love.

“All full of love. That’s the only word I can use to describe is love,” Dolce said.

Detectives are still investigating the drownings.

“At some point, something happened that caused the fun time in the pool to come to an end. We may never know how,” said Gueter Aurelien, a friend of the family.

First 911 call

Dolce: Help! Help!

Dispatcher: 911, what is the address of the emergency?

Dolce: Help! Help! My son, my children- they’re in the bottom of the pool!

Second 911 call

Dolce: I got one baby out, I gotta get the second one.

Dispatcher: Ok, What city is This?

Dolce: Hollywood, Hollywood! I gotta go get the other kid out the water.

Dispatcher: Ok, so another child is in the pool?

Dolce: Yes, there’s two!

Dispatcher: How old is the child?

Dulce: I gotta go, I gotta go!