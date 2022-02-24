75º
2 children, 1 adult found unresponsive in backyard pool

Terrell Forney, Reporter

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

Tags: Hollywood (Fla.), Broward County
3 people rushed to hospital after report in Hollywood of near drowning.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – 2 children and 1 adult were found unresponsive after police and paramedics responded to a call of a near-drowning in Hollywood, Local 10 News confirmed.

The home, in the 700 block of South Highland Drive, is now surrounded by yellow crime scene tape.

The call came in Thursday just after 3:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the 3 people unresponsive who were rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital.

Sky 10 over the scene captured video of a woman who appeared to be distraught behind the home as police consoled her.

Neighbors said they did not hear or see anything unusual before police showed up.

(This is a developing story. Watch Local 10 News and check here for updates.)

Terrell Forney joined Local 10 News in October 2005 as a general assignment reporter. He was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, but a desire to escape the harsh winters of the north brought him to South Florida.

Michelle F. Solomon is the podcast producer/reporter/host of Local 10's original, true crime podcast The Florida Files and a digital journalist for Local 10.com.

email