Detectives investigate what led to man, 2 children drowning in pool of Hollywood home

Many questions remain after a man and two young children drowned in a pool in Hollywood on Thursday.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Candles remained lit overnight beside a bouquet of flowers at the front steps of a home in Hollywood where a man and two children drowned on Thursday.

Hollywood police confirmed Friday that all three victims are related.

On Thursday, crime scene detectives snapped photos and searched for clues well into the evening as they investigated how this happened.

“I saw an ambulance and a cop car racing here, so I thought maybe something had happened,” Mario Lemus, who lives nearby, said.

Police said they received a frantic 911 call from the victims’ mother late Thursday afternoon after she spotted them all unconscious in the pool on the 700 block of South Highlands Drive.

“When officers arrived on scene, they found three people unresponsive -- it was an adult and 2 children,” Hollywood police spokeswoman Deanna Bettineschi said.

The man and two kids - aged 5 and 2 - were rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital, where they were each pronounced dead.

Sky 10 flew over the home, which showed a backyard swimming pool on the property.

A distraught woman, believed to be the mother, could also be seen as she was comforted by responding officers.

Now police are trying to figure out how things went so tragically wrong.

“At this point, detectives are just investigating what they can,” Bettineschi said.