Authorities temporarily close Miami Aesthetic Center in Doral

Officers stormed into the Miami Aesthetic Center, a plastic and cosmetic surgery clinic, on Wednesday in Doral.

DORAL, Fla. – Officers stormed into the Miami Aesthetic Center, a plastic and cosmetic surgery clinic, on Wednesday in Doral.

The police officers asked people who were waiting for the procedures in the lobby, at 2001 NW 107 Ave., to evacuate the building. The group of people in the waiting room included Kiesha Patton who said she was waiting to prepare for liposuction.

“They said everybody had to evacuate the building. The fire extinguishers did not pass inspection, so that’s what we were told,” Patton said.

City inspectors temporarily closed the center after accusing the owners of doing renovations without the proper permits.

The evacuation also included patients who were under anesthesia. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel assisted seven women in different states of consciousness. According to the center’s website, the facility has 18 surgery rooms and 10 certified surgeons.

“Everybody evacuated ... It’s scary,” Patton said.

Ad

Fire Rescue personnel didn’t take anyone to the hospital. Two patients said the center rescheduled their procedures at another location.