Doral identifies 2 officers injured during police-involved shooting

DORAL, Fla. – Detectives are still investigating Friday’s fatal police-involved shooting in Doral.

Rey Valdes, a spokesman for the Doral Police Department, identified the gunman killed as Yordany Rodriguez. He was 25 years old.

The department also identified two officers injured during the shooting as Daniel Vilarchao, 21, and Johnny Beutelus, 31.

Rodriguez got into an argument with someone at the City Electric Supply, where he used to work in Sweetwater, and left in a BMW to chase a driver, police said.

Yordany Rodriguez, 25, died during a police-involved shooting on Friday in Doral, police said. (DPD Handout)

Officers saw Rodriguez crash near the Miami-Dade Police Department headquarters. Valdes said Rodriguez jumped out of the BMW and shot at police officers.

“He struck the officers’ vehicle several times, the officer and other officers in the vicinity opened fire, they struck the subject,” Valdes said.

A bulletproof vest spared Beutelus from getting shot in the chest, but he was shot in the leg and the arm, police said. He still needs surgery since there is a bullet still lodged in his arm, police said. Vilarchao was injured in the face during the shooting.

Ad

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is tasked with the investigation of the police-involved shooting.