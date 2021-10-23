Mostly Cloudy icon
Local News

Officers identify man killed in Doral police-involved shooting

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Doral
Doral police investigate why shootout escalated so quickly
DORAL, Fla. – The Doral Police Department identified the 25-year-old man who died on Friday during a police-involved shooting as Yordany Rodriguez Perez.

Three were injured during the shooting. Rodriguez, of Hialeah, shot two Doral police officers near the Miami-Dade Police Department headquarters and a driver got caught in the crossfire, police said.

Before the police-involved shooting, a source familiar with the case said Rodriguez argued with someone at work, left in a BMW, and he chased another driver.

Officers saw the BMW spin out of control and crash into a tree along Northwest 25th Street near 92nd Avenue, police said. Rodriguez fired at the officers first, police said.

The officers injured were at Jackson Memorial Hospital and Kendall Regional. Northwest 25th Street remained closed on Friday night. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

