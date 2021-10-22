2 Doral police officers shot, suspect killed by police

One of the officers is in serious but stable condition after being hit in the chest, arm and leg. The other was grazed in the cheek by glass or shrapnel, police say.

DORAL, Fla. – Two Doral officers were shot Friday morning near Miami-Dade police headquarters. The man who opened fire on them was shot dead by police, authorities say.

One of the officers was hit in the chest, leg and arm but was wearing a bulletproof vest, police say. That officer is in serious but stable condition after being rushed to Jackson West Medical Center and then transported to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The other officer was grazed in the cheek by glass or shrapnel and was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center, police say.

“It’s a stark reminder of the danger our officers face every day,” said Rey Valdes, public information officer for Doral police.

The shootings were reported in the area of 2400 Northwest 92nd Avenue in Doral, which is across the street from the Miami-Dade Police Department’s main headquarters.

Valdes said there was an argument between two men and that one man was then chasing the other. Officers then came across a traffic accident where a vehicle spun out of control and struck a tree.

As officers arrived, the suspect jumped out of the car and started shooting at police, who returned fire, Valdes said.

Bullet holes could be seen in the windshield of a Doral police cruiser.

A heavy police presence converged in that vicinity, causing a traffic standstill in surrounding areas.

The incident comes just days after a Hollywood police officer was shot dead by a suspect in the line of duty.

“It’s alarming,” Valdes said. “Any time that you hear an officer has been shot, you have that moment of trepidation until you get all the facts. ... It was touch and go for me personality in light of what happened earlier this week with another agency in South Florida.”

The incident comes just days after a Hollywood police officer was shot dead by a suspect in the line of duty.

