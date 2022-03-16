Man falls from crane ride setting up carnival in Broward

A worker halfway up on a high crane ride falls to the ground when another worker pushes a wrong button as they are setting up a church carnival ride.

DAVIE, Fla. – Cell phone video captured the scary moments after a carnival worker fell off of a crane ride called the Skyscreamer on Wednesday.

Witnesses said the victim was part of a team setting up rides for the annual St. David Catholic Church Carnival, which starts Thursday.

“Look over there and the guy is out, he’s on the bottom of the crane,” said food truck owner Greg Jackson. “Everybody was screaming and yelling, don’t move him, move him.”

“That was horrifying, man,” Jackson added, saying the worker “lost a lot of blood.”

The worker was halfway up to the top of the crane when another worker pushed the wrong button and a piece of equipment dropped on the victim’s arm which caused him to fall, according to the Archdiocese of Miami.

The victim is described as a “very experienced” carnival worker.

According to Davie Police, the worker did not sustain any major injuries and was transported to the hospital by Davie Fire Rescue.