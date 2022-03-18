Coast Guard finds boat in missing person case

SUGARLOAF KEY, Fla. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office identified a boat found in the Barracuda Keys Thursday as the one owned by Jason Heath, 35, who was reported missing in November out of Sugarloaf Key.

#Breaking @USCG Sector #KeyWest is searching for 35-yo Jason Heath. He was reported missing on a 25-ft blue Panga style center console launched from his family's #SugarloafKey residence; last heard from around noon Monday. If you have any info. please call 305-292-8727. #SAR pic.twitter.com/b89WYvXtfG — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) November 24, 2021

The U.S. Coast Guard notified the Sheriff’s Office Thursday afternoon of a boat in the middle of one of the Barracuda Keys, which are located in the Lower Keys east of Marvin Key.

There were no human remains located at the scene.

Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded at approximately 5 p.m.

They identified the boat as the 25-foot Panga owned by Heath.

The FWC will be investigating the boat crash and the Sheriff’s Office remains the lead agency in the missing person portion of the case.

Heath left Sugarloaf Key in the Panga at approximately 2 p.m. on Nov. 22 for a brief cruise.

Ad

He was wearing a short-sleeved shirt, gray shorts, Keen sandals, prescription sunglasses, and an Apple Watch.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call detectives at 305-292-7042.

WATCH NOV. 24, 2021 REPORT ON MISSING BOATER