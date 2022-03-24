82º
wplg logo

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Driver crashes into family’s restroom in Hialeah

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Mario Alonso, Photojournalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Hialeah
A driver crashed into a home on Thursday morning in Hialeah.

HIALEAH, Fla. – A mother said her daughter walked out of the bathroom when about 10 minutes later a driver crashed through the wall on Thursday morning in Hialeah.

The woman said her son was sleeping in the room next to the bathroom. The impact sounded like an explosion and left the toilet exposed to the street.

Before crashing into the one-story house near the corner of West 24th Street and West 12th Avenue, the driver of the sports utility vehicle was speeding and struck a Nissan, a witness said.

The driver of the crashed Nissan said he tried to get out of the way when he saw the SUV but got hit. His car took down some fencing, damaged a palm tree, and skidded about a block before it stopped.

No one was injured. Detectives were investigating the cause of the crash.

Location

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email