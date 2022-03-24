Driver crashes into family’s restroom in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – A mother said her daughter walked out of the bathroom when about 10 minutes later a driver crashed through the wall on Thursday morning in Hialeah.

The woman said her son was sleeping in the room next to the bathroom. The impact sounded like an explosion and left the toilet exposed to the street.

Before crashing into the one-story house near the corner of West 24th Street and West 12th Avenue, the driver of the sports utility vehicle was speeding and struck a Nissan, a witness said.

The driver of the crashed Nissan said he tried to get out of the way when he saw the SUV but got hit. His car took down some fencing, damaged a palm tree, and skidded about a block before it stopped.

No one was injured. Detectives were investigating the cause of the crash.

