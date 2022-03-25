Ultra Music Festival draws big crowds to Miami after pandemic pause

The music festival was canceled for the last two years because of COVID-19 and then it was moved to Key Biscayne the year before that…

MIAMI – People are pumped for the return of the Ultra Music Festival as crowds entered the gates to dance their hearts out and hear their favorite artists.

Crews with the City of Miami Department Fire-Rescue poured into the area early Friday in rescue units, bicycles, and even scooters.

100 fire firefighters per day will be spread out through this event, Miami PD also conducting a huge operation to deal with the crowd and any possible issues.

ULTRA MUSIC FEST INFO: Safety information you’ll need to know while attending #ULTRA. Continue to follow us on our social platforms for updates. #ultramusic #musicfestival #ultramiami pic.twitter.com/K4bugVXNRC — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 24, 2022

“We have Narcan, we have IV fluids, we have anything that may be needed whether it’s a diabetic emergency or a cardiac emergency,” Lt. Pete Sanchez said.

After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, the iconic three-day event will be returning to Bayfront Park Friday, March 25, Saturday, March 26, and Sunday, March 27, following a historic agreement with the Downtown Neighbors Alliance.

The electronic music festival is expected to bring 55,000 people to the city.