Ultra Music Festival canceled for 2021, returns in 2022

MIAMI, Fla. – Organizers of the Ultra Music Festival on Sunday announced plans to cancel the 2021 show.

Electronic music lovers will have to wait until March 25, 26, and 27th in 2022, to enjoy the electronic beats of world-renowned artists on the streets of Miami.

Word of a possible cancellation for the event came late last month. The event was scheduled to begin March 26th, but the official decision was not announced until this weekend.

According to Billboard, in a letter to Miami officials, organizers of the festival said the conditions created by the event exacerbated the spread of COVID-19, which led to the cancelation of the festival last year.

Ticket holders for the 2020 event received an email from the organizers, stating that their tickets would be valid for future events. Refunds were not issued.

The talents of Alesso, David Guetta, The Chainsmokers and Marshmello, among many others, attracted about 170,000 fans to the electronic festival back in 2019.

For more information about UMF in Miami, visit the organizer’s website to sign up for updates.