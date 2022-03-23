Going to Ultra? Here’s your go to guide

MIAMI – One of Miami’s most attended music festivals is back this weekend and celebrating its 10th anniversary.

After a two year absence due to the pandemic, the iconic three day event will be returning to Bayfront Park Friday, March 25, Saturday, March 26, and Sunday, March 27, following a historic agreement with the Downtown Neighbors Alliance.

The community partnership solidified earlier this year between the festival and the city’s local denizens will foster a shared vision of sustainable coexistence in the heart of downtown, allowing Ultra to continue showcasing Miami and its local culture as the dance music capital of the world.

Whether it’s your first time at the festival or you’re a veteran to the event here’s rundown of what you need to know so you can plan accordingly for this weekend.

WHERE TO STAY

WHAT TO BRING

Here is a list of acceptable items: Hydration packs that are not backpacks (empty upon entry), bags made of clear plastic, clear vinyl, or clear PVC (not exceeding 13″x17″),one-gallon clear, plastic zip-top bag, fanny packs, small clutch bags and approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap is allowed. Click here to see the full list

WHAT NOT TO BRING

No illegal or illicit substances, drugs, or drug paraphernalia, no weapons of any kind including, but not limited to, pocket knives and self defense sprays, no flammable items or liquids including aerosols and fireworks, no markers, pens or spray paint, no backpacks, purses, or bags allowed except bags made of clear plastic, clear vinyl and or clear PVC not exceeding 13″x17″. Click here to see the full list.

HOW TO GET TO THE VENUE

Ultra Music Festival concertgoers can easily access the event by connecting with Tri-Rail, Metrorail and Metromover. Regular weekday fares are in effect on Friday and Tri-Rail weekend fares are just $5 on Saturday or Sunday. The South Florida Regional Transportation Authority (SFRTA) announced that the Tri-Rail will provide a special late-night train service for the Ultra Music Festival, scheduled for March 25, 26 and 27 at Bayfront Park. Click here to read more about their services.

WHO’S PLAYING

Phase 1 boasts exclusive performances by Alison Wonderland, Amelie Lens, Boris Brejcha, Carl Cox, Illenium, Knife Party, Kygo, Madeon, Martin Garrix, Nina Kraviz, Oliver Tree, Pendulum, SLANDER ft. Dylan Matthew, SOFI TUKKER, and SVDDEN DEATH Presents: VOYD. Click here to see when they’re playing.

WHERE CAN I PUT MY STUFF

There will be lockers available for general admission attendees, with the option to choose between renting lockers for single days or for the full festival. If you choose to rent a locker for the full weekend, you will have the option to leave your belongings stowed overnight. Click here to see how you can reserve a locker.

LEAVE NO TRACE AND PICK UP YOUR LITTER

Do not etch, climb or hang from any trees. Do not walk on or pull out any vegetation. Do not approach or interact with wildlife. If trash and recycling bins are not immediately nearby, keep your waste together and take it with you when you leave. Click here to read more about where to put your trash at the festival.