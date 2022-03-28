Man’s anti-Biden flag with expletives flies high near school

MIAMI – A Miami-Dade resident is flying a flag with expletives near a school in south Miami-Dade County. The owner of the flag — which curses President Joe Biden and those who voted for him — said freedom of speech protects him.

When asked if he was concerned about the neighbors who were complaining he said, “That’s their problem!”

The First Amendment to the U.S Constitution’s restriction is not absolute. Certain types of speech may be prohibited. Courts have decided that the First Amendment provides no protection for obscenity, child pornography, or speech that constitutes what has become widely known as “fighting words.”

“I think about burning it myself,” said Kevin LaChapelle, who lives in the area and wants the flag gone.

Some of the neighbors said it is not the political message that they find offensive, it is the expletives. There are residents who want the school board to get involved because they are worried the speech may be harmful to children on their way to and from school.

Ad

“People can hide behind freedom of expression but in the state of Florida I can’t have the “F” word on my license plate,” said Michael Rosenberg, a neighbor.

Melissa Perez, who also lives in the area, said the flag doesn’t bother her one bit.

“I see it all the time. They use to have a Trump flag,” Perez said.

Your opinion