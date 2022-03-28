Police searching for missing transgender woman from North Bay Village

Julia da Silva,23, has been missing since Thursday morning around 11a.m. and now friends and family are hoping that she’s okay.

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, Fla. – Julia da Silva, 23, has been missing since Thursday morning around 11a.m., and now friends and family are hoping that she’s okay.

Da Silva is transgender and often spends time in Miami, Miami Beach, and Wilton Manors.

She was last seen leaving her home in North Bay Village where she lives with her aunts last see wearing a pearl necklace and black tank top.

“That’s all we want, to make sure she is okay,” her best friend, Tatiana said.

Tatiana has been messaging her and the messages have been going through, but no response back.

“I messaged her on Instagram and it would shows the icon green but she wouldn’t respond. Also, all of her friends that live in Brazil would message her, and she would leave them on read. I don’t know what’s going on there, if someone hacked her account, but that’s pretty suspicious on that part,” Tatiana said.

Da Silva’s mom will be flying in from Japan this week to help with the search.

If you have any information on Da Silva’s whereabouts, contact the North Bay Village Police Department.