Hialeah police locate 12-year-old girl who was reported missing

HIALEAH, Fla. – A 12-year-old girl from Hialeah was found safe Wednesday morning, hours after she was reported missing, authorities said.

According to Hialeah police, Lyla Campos was reported missing Tuesday night after running away from her home in the 1700 block of West 84th Street around 7:30 p.m.

Police said Lyla grabbed her black backpack before running east on West 84th Street.

She was wearing a black sweater, beige pants and black Air Force Jordans low tops.

She does not suffer from any health or mental conditions, police said.

Authorities said Lyla has since been returned to her family. Police did not disclose why she ran away from home or where she was located.