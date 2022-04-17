2 hospitalized after shooting during high school reunion in Carol City Park

Two people were hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds, with one victim being airlifted to a nearby hospital.

What started as a day of fun and celebration quickly turned into a massive crime scene.

Miami Gardens police surrounded Carol City Park after reports of a shooting.

A man who chose to protect his identity told Local 10 a Carol City Senior High School reunion was taking place when tensions between two groups led to bullets flying.

“10 minutes later, all you hear is gunshots,” the man said.

Hundreds that were in attendance went ducking for cover.

“It was a good community event,” the man said. “I mean, it’s just unfortunate that this kind of stuff has to happen.”