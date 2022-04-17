77º

Local News

2 hospitalized after shooting during high school reunion in Carol City Park

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

Tags: Miami Gardens Police Department, Crime
Two people were hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds, with one victim being airlifted to a nearby hospital.

What started as a day of fun and celebration quickly turned into a massive crime scene.

Miami Gardens police surrounded Carol City Park after reports of a shooting.

A man who chose to protect his identity told Local 10 a Carol City Senior High School reunion was taking place when tensions between two groups led to bullets flying.

“10 minutes later, all you hear is gunshots,” the man said.

Hundreds that were in attendance went ducking for cover.

Two people were hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds, with one victim being airlifted to a nearby hospital.

“It was a good community event,” the man said. “I mean, it’s just unfortunate that this kind of stuff has to happen.”

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Joseph Ojo joined Local 10 in April 2021. Born and raised in New York City, he previously worked in Buffalo, North Dakota, Fort Myers and Baltimore.

email

facebook

twitter