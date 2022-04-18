Teenager struck by Brightline train in Miami, police say

The teenager was hospitalized and is in serious condition.

MIAMI – A teenager is in serious condition after being struck by a Brightline train in Miami, authorities said.

Service is up and running and back on schedule after being hauled for several hours Sunday evening following the incident.

According to police, a southbound train hit the teenager on the tracks near Northeast 79th Street and Fourth Avenue.

Customers told Local 10 News that they saw an ambulance and knew something happened, but say they were never informed of any details.

Officers from the Miami Police Department surrounded the area and shut down the intersection while detectives interviewed the train’s conductor.

Officials say the train operator witnessed two kids playing near the tracks. He sounded the horn and applied the brakes, but it was too late.

One of the teens was hit by the train.

Eventually, the train and its passengers were able to depart the scene.