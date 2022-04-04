Caught on camera: Brightline train collides with vehicle on tracks in Aventura

Surveillance video shows the moment of impact between a Brightline train and a car on the tracks

AVENUTRA, Fla. – A Brightline train collided with a vehicle on the tracks in Aventura on Monday afternoon.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the driver of the gray sedan go around a white SUV, then onto the tracks and into the path of the train. It appears the driver drove on the west bound lane against traffic, and around the east bound gate, which appears to be down.

Aventura police were on the scene of the collision that took place just after 3 p.m. along 21500 E. Dixie Highway, right at the border between Hallandale Beach and Aventura.

Parts of the vehicle, including what appears to be its engine and transmission, could be seen scattered across the street.

Witnesses say a driver, who has not yet been identified, was able to walk away from the accident and transported to an area hospital.

“I heard the noise and the impact, and I ran out and I saw her coming out from the car, sitting on the grass and everybody coming and helping her. Thank God she’s ok. Seems to be. Then I called the police,” said a witness.

The vehicle has since been towed away from the scene.

In recent months, several drivers have been trying to beat the safety gates. Last week, passengers were stuck on a Brightline train for more than two hours, after it collided with a tractor trailer transporting a Tesla.

Officials asked drivers to seek an alternate route.