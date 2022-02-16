‘Stay off train tracks’: Brightline video shows car that was cut in 2

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. – Brightline’s high-speed route between Miami and West Palm Beach continues to be deadly for drivers and pedestrians.

The privately-owned railroad company released a video hours after a camera on a high-speed train recorded a crash on Wednesday morning in Palm Beach County.

A driver was injured shortly before 6 a.m., on Railroad Avenue, in Lake Worth Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The impact cut his car in two.

“This is a tragic reminder of the need to be safe around active railroad tracks,” Vanessa Alfonso, a spokeswoman for Brightline, wrote in a statement adding, “This behavior is incredibly dangerous, irresponsible and tragic.”

Alfonso also said the company “implores drivers and pedestrians to stay off train tracks.” The video, she said, shows the driver in Lake Worth Beach “deliberately” drove around the crossing gates.

Also on Wednesday, a Brightline train struck and killed a pedestrian in Hallandale Beach. On Tuesday, a train struck a car in Delray Beach. On Sunday, a train struck a car killing one person in Palm Beach County.

At least five people died during Brightline incidents in January and December. The company is working on expanding its service to connect Miami, West Palm Beach, and Orlando.

