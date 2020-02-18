1 killed in collision involving vehicle, Brightline train in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – One person was killed Tuesday morning in a crash involving a vehicle and a Brightline train in Pompano Beach.

The crash was reported in the area of Atlantic Boulevard and North Dixie Highway.

According to a Brightline spokesman, the vehicle went around the gates that were already lowered and was struck by the oncoming train.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue spokeswoman Sandra King said the vehicle caught fire after the crash.

She said witnesses reported seeing the driver appear to pause on the railroad tracks.

King said it’s too soon to say why the driver stopped on the tracks.

A view from Sky 10 showed passengers being helped off the train. They were then directed to a nearby bus.

Firefighters help a passenger off a Brightline train after it crashed into a vehicle stopped on the railroad tracks. (WPLG)

Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating the crash.

Traffic was backed up in the area during the crash investigation.

No other details were immediately released.