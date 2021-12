FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A woman in her early 70s was rushed to a hospital, where she died after being struck by a Brightline train Monday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

The incident occurred in the area of 600 NW First Ave.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly after 8:30 a.m. as the train was stopped on the tracks.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials confirmed that the victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where she died.

No other details were immediately released.