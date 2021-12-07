Pedestrian fatally struck by Brightline train in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a Brightline train Tuesday morning in North Miami Beach, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred in the area of Northeast 163rd Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly after 8:30 a.m. as a yellow tarp covered the victim’s lifeless body.

Drivers were asked to temporarily avoid the area as detectives investigated the circumstances leading up to the incident.

No other details were immediately released.