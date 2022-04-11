‘It’s a miracle’ says woman who survived collision with Brightline train

Crash survivor Amy Charal has seen the video of the April 4 collision many times.

HALLANDALE, Fla. – Crash survivor Amy Charal has seen the video of the April 4 collision many times.

Her Nissan Altima was hit by a Brightlline train.

“It’s not like I tried to beat the train or anything like that, I was sitting by the car and there are bushes on the side so I didn’t see anything go down,” she said. “The car in front of me signaled that I go around when I beeped at him, and that’s the only reason I stepped on the gas. The car starts spinning me and I all I see is the Brightline going by and I just say I have to get out of the car.”

She was cited for the collision by police.

She drove around a white SUV and onto the train tracks near Dixie Highway and the border of Aventura and Hallandale Beach.

Charal told Local 10 News she didn’t realize what she did until it was too late.

“The moment the car stopped I had to pull my arm from the backseat out,” she said. “Just to walk away with a broken arm and just bruises, it’s a miracle. I still can’t wrap my mind around it. I’m just so happy to be here.”

Grateful to be alive, Charal believes she is still here for a reason.

“I always loved life, but I love life more than ever,” she said.