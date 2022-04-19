MCSO: 2 arrested after stealing boat in Key Largo

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Two Stock Island residents were arrested Monday for allegedly stealing a boat in Key Largo, authorities said.

Rigoberto Morales, 54, and Arlem Cristina Silva Cruz, 35, face grand theft charges.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was notified Monday that a 2015, 19-foot NauticStar boat worth an estimated $27,000 was stolen from a residence on Atlantic Boulevard in Key Largo. A “be-on-the-lookout” alert was issued.

According to authorities, Deputies David Campbell and Michael O’Connor stopped a northbound Ford Crown Victoria pulling a boat matching the description on Card Sound Road at approximately 1 p.m.

The boat was determined to be the stolen vessel.

Morales was the driver and Silva Cruz was the passenger, authorities said.

According to deputies, both gave conflicting stories as to why they had the boat.

Silva Cruz eventually admitted to Detective Ignacio Molina that they stole the boat and intended to take it to Hialeah to sell it, authorities said.

Morales and Silva Cruz were both taken to jail.