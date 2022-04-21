Deputies search for woman in orange Volkswagen Tiguan

Shauna Allen was last seen on Monday in Broward County.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Deputies are asking the public for help with finding a woman who vanished from central Broward County on Monday.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office released a picture of Shauna Allen who was last seen driving an orange Volkswagen Tiguan near the intersection of Northwest 30th Terrace and Northwest 11th Street.

Allen, 38, is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing gray pants and a camouflage hat. She may be in need of assistance.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or 954-764-4357.