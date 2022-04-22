Ex-brokers from Broward found guilty of fraud

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two former brokers from Broward County were awaiting sentencing after a jury found them guilty of fraud charges on Thursday at the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale.

Prosecutors accused Omar Plummer, 54, of Margate, and Jeffrey Horn, 47, of Coral Springs, of raising about $1.6 million by lying from 2014 to 2016. Prosecutors said they and their co-conspirators pocketed the money.

Plummer pretended to be Al Goldstein so investors wouldn’t figure out he had an extensive disciplinary history in the securities industry, according to investigators. Arkansas and Colorado regulators had banned him from some securities activities.

Plummer and Horn were receiving “exorbitant” commissions from selling Sunset Capital Assets stock, according to investigators. The company was formerly known as Sunset Brands, Inc., a Nevada corporation.

During the Sunset Capital Assets stock offering, Horn and Plummer were no longer licensed by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority to sell securities. Plummer used to be licensed to act as an investment advisor.

Horn was convicted of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit securities fraud, and four counts of securities fraud. Plummer was convicted of conspiracy to commit securities fraud. Sentencing is July 6.