There was a massive response by Miami-Dade police and a bomb squad on Saturday evening after a call of possible grenades in luggage came in to police.

It happened at a cargo warehouse near Miami International Airport.

Police eventually said the all clear was given and no explosives were found.

Local 10 cameras captured a bomb squad opening a box and cutting through a bag in a loading area of the warehouse.

People who work in the warehouse said a K9 helped with the alert on the possible grenades.