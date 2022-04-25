UM linebacker Wesley Bissainthe among those injured in deadly crash

UM linebacker Wesley Bissainthe was reportedly injured in an April 22 crash in northeast Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – University of Miami freshman linebacker Wesley Bissainthe is among the people who were injured last week in a crash in northeast Miami-Dade, a person affiliated with UM Athletics confirmed to Local 10 News Monday.

Bissainthe, who graduated from Miami Central High School, reportedly injured his ankle in the crash that occurred Friday night at the intersection of Ives Dairy Road and Northeast Third Court.

Authorities confirmed that a 52-year-old man, identified as Saul Dauphin, was killed in the collision.

According to Miami-Dade police, a Mercedes Benz driven by 18-year-old Zaylan Reese, a Miami Central High football player committed to play at Valdosta State, was traveling along Ives Dairy Road when the victim turned left into its path.

Drone video from a viewer showed two black cars at the scene that were mangled.

“I didn’t see the accident myself, but as I was walking back to my home, I did see the car crushed against the wall,” one witness, Jennifer Brown, said.

According to police, five passengers involved in the collision were 17 to 18 years old. Those passengers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Sources told Local 10 News that Bissainthe’s ankle was banged up, but he’s expected to be OK and ready to practice in the summer.

Traffic homicide detectives are investigating the cause of the collision.