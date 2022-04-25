1 man dies in Miami-Dade crash, police say

The crash at the intersection of Ives Dairy Road and Northeast 3rd Court that forced the roads to be closed for hours.

A 52-year-old man died during a multi-vehicle crash in Miami-Dade on Friday night.

The man, identified as Saul Dauphin, died in the crash at the intersection of Ives Dairy Road and Northeast 3rd Court that forced the roads to be closed for hours.

Police said a Mercedes driven by an 18-year-old was driving along Ives Dairy Road when the victim turned left in its path.

Drone video from a viewer showed two black cars that were mangled.

“I didn’t see the accident myself, but as I was walking back to my home, I did see the car crushed against the wall,” said Jennifer Brown, a witness.

According to Miami-Dade police, the other five passengers involved in the crash were 17 to 18 years old.