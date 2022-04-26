Fort Lauderdale Air Show returns, headlined by US Air Force Thunderbirds

The Fort Lauderdale Air Show is headlined this year by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – There are going to be some very cool sights in the air above Fort Lauderdale Beach this weekend.

The Fort Lauderdale Air Show is back, and its being headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

They will have six F-16 flying in formation, only 18 inches apart at their closest point.

The air show starts up on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale.

The Thunderbirds of course would be considered by most people to be the main attraction, but they are far from the only military aircraft that are going to be flying around Fort Lauderdale Beach this weekend.

They’ll be joined by teams from the Navy, the Marines, the Florida Air National Guard, Coast Guard and more.

As long as the weather holds out, it should be a great show.

For ticket and parking information, you can go on the airshow website, which can be found by clicking here.