Man caught on camera stealing Buddha statue from Sushi restaurant

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – A customer at a Sushi restaurant in Miami-Dade County left with more than just the food he ordered.

The crime allegedly took place over the weekend at Sushi Sake in Cutler Bay.

Surveillance video captured the man place an order at the counter and after the server walked away, he grabbed a Buddha statue and walked out the door.

Cameras then recorded the man put the statue in his car before he walked right back inside as if nothing happened.

The restaurant posted the incident on its Instagram page and said it doesn’t want or need the statue back, they just want other people to be aware of the brazen thief.