76º

LIVE

Local News

Man caught on camera stealing Buddha statue from Sushi restaurant

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Cutler Bay, Miami-Dade County, Crime
A customer at a Sushi restaurant in Miami-Dade County left with more than just the food he ordered.

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – A customer at a Sushi restaurant in Miami-Dade County left with more than just the food he ordered.

The crime allegedly took place over the weekend at Sushi Sake in Cutler Bay.

Surveillance video captured the man place an order at the counter and after the server walked away, he grabbed a Buddha statue and walked out the door.

Cameras then recorded the man put the statue in his car before he walked right back inside as if nothing happened.

The restaurant posted the incident on its Instagram page and said it doesn’t want or need the statue back, they just want other people to be aware of the brazen thief.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter