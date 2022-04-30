David Beckham’s Miami soccer stadium: Mayor dreams of FIFA headquarters move

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez celebrated David Beckham's soccer stadium victory Friday. Miami commissioners voted 4-1 in favor of a no-bid 99-year lease of 73 acres of public land at $4.3 million annually.

MIAMI – As billionaire businessman Jorge Mas pushed David Beckham’s dream of building a Miami soccer stadium closer to reality, Mayor Francis Suarez said Friday that was just the beginning of a larger vision.

“We are talking about bringing the World Cup here and possibly FIFA headquarters here,” Suarez said.

The selling points: Miami is a gateway city to Latin America. From Mexico and Colombia to Brazil and Argentina, “fútbol” is not just the most popular amateur sport — it has been a passion for generations. Also,

FIFA was founded in Paris, France, and moved its headquarters to Zürich, Switzerland, the global center for banking. Suarez wants to turn Miami into the world’s cryptocurrency capital.

David Beckham and his daughter Harper Seven Beckham pose for a photo with the Miami Heat mascot Burnie during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Beckham and the Mas family persisted for years. They brought InterMiami’s soccer fans a victory on Thursday night when commissioners voted 4-1 in favor of a no-bid 99-year lease of 73 acres of public land at $4.3 million annually.

Ad

Beckham wasn’t at the meeting. He released a celebratory video on Instagram.

“YOUR DREAM IS A REALITY… I want to thank our fans for their support, patience and passion and of course The City Of Miami ( our city ) . Also to the commissioners & Mayor Suarez for believing in this dream.. Finally I want to thank Jorge & Jose Mas and the whole Mas family for believing in my dream and making it a REALITY,” the English former professional soccer player wrote.

Commissioners need to make decisions during a zoning meeting before work to turn the International Links Melreese Country Club into the Miami Freedom Park begins.

“This will be ... the traffic flow ... where cars will go in and out; where will things be placed on the site,” Suarez said.

On Nov. 6, 2018, about 60% of Miami voters approved a referendum authorizing the city to negotiate the 99-year lease with Miami Freedom Park LLC. Aside from the 25,000-seat soccer stadium, the private investment in the public land also includes a new 58-acre public park and environmental remediation. There was evidence of arsenic and lead resulting from incinerator ash that was used as a filler.

Ad

Mas told commissioners their long-term plan includes a professional women’s soccer team playing out of the InterMiami facility in Fort Lauderdale and soccer programs for both girls and boys.

Related social media

Mas presented this graphic on his development costs

Billionaire Jorge Mas presented this graphic to commissioners on Thursday at Miami City Hall. (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

ARCHIVES

April 28 reports

11 p.m. report

Miami commissioners voted 4-1 in favor of David Beckham’s dream of building a soccer stadium in the city.

6 p.m. report

David Beckham’s dream of building a proper home for his Inter Miami is facing the gatekeepers of the public land that he and billionaire Jorge Mas have chosen.

5 p.m. report

David Beckham’s dream of building a proper home for his Inter Miami is facing the gatekeepers of the public land that he and billionaire Jorge Mas have chosen.

Noon report

David Beckham’s dream of having a soccer stadium in Miami faces the gatekeepers of the public land he and billionaire Jorge Mas have chosen.

Interactive graphic