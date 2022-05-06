Formula 1 Miami 2022: South Beach watch party includes simulator

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – There is a Formula 1 celebration in South Beach.
FTX, the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, and IWC Schaffhausen are co-hosting a three-day festival starting on Friday at the beach along Ocean Drive.
The festival includes a simulator, car displays, and a stage on the sand with performances by Disclosure, Kaytranada, Jamie XX, and others.
The exhibits include arts and cars, and a video game lounge with vintage arcade games. There is also a pop-up store with official Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 merchandise.
