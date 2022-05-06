Formula 1 Miami: Race fans enjoy activities across South Florida

Formula One drivers were practicing on Friday night for the inaugural Miami Grand Prix in Miami Gardens.

MIAMI – Formula 1 fever has taken over the Magic City.

The Miami Design District won’t disappoint fans looking for activities and installations.

“You can see everybody. Fans and not fans are excited about it. The race, the parties, the events, everything. It’s insane,” said Gus Otaduy, F1 Fan.

The Tag Heuer Miami Experience at Jungle Plaza is offering fans the chance to experience the track with custom go-karts. Local 10′s Louis joined in on the fun on Friday.

In Wynwood, the Oracle Red Bull Racing and the Scuderia AlphaTauri teams will have displays at the Racing Fan Fest through Sunday in the area of Northwest Second Avenue and Northwest 22nd Lane.

“What we really wanted to do was be able to provide a place for people to come and celebrate F 1, and be able to feel like they’re at the race, even if they couldn’t afford to come,” said, Lizzie Brooks SWARM Event manager.

The Racing Fan Fest is open from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m., on Friday, and from 12 p.m. to 3 a.m., on Saturday and Sunday, at 2250 NW 2nd Ave.

From a pop-up pit stop experience, to race car simulators, it’s the next best thing to being at the Hard Rock Stadium for the races.

“I’ve come all the way from Colombia, from South America, to live this experience,” said Carlos Quintero, F1 Fan.

The Miami Grand Prix is the second U.S. city added to the prestigious 2022 World Championship calendar.

The Formula 1 schedule

Friday: Practices are from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and from 10.30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday: Practice is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the qualifying race is at 9 p.m.

Sunday: The race is at 8.30 p.m.

Click here for more information about Formula 1 Miami.