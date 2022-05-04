Formula 1 Miami 2022: Lewis Hamilton and Tom Brady play golf for a cause

Lewis Hamilton and Tom Brady took up golf for a cause on Wednesday at the Miami Beach Golf Club.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Lewis Hamilton and Tom Brady took up golf for a cause on Wednesday at the Miami Beach Golf Club.

The IWC Schaffhausen Team organized the fundraiser to benefit the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation, Dibia DREAM, and other nonprofit organizations.

Marcus Allen and Brandon Okpalobi were among the others in attendance.

The stars are in Miami for Formula 1′s inaugural Miami Grand Prix, which will be held from May 6-8 at the Hard Rock Stadium property in Miami Gardens.

