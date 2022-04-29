Here’s a list of the music acts that will be performing at Formula 1

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Grand Prix is the sport’s newest race on the Formula 1 calendar. Located in Miami Gardens, the world’s top drivers are set to compete on a brand-new circuit located within the complex of the Hard Rock Stadium.

A closer look at our @F1 @cryptocom Miami Grand Prix Campus, we have something for everyone. 👀



📽 - https://t.co/f38ZUO8Yjh pic.twitter.com/7ksBQbZyuF — F1 Miami Grand Prix (@f1miami) April 4, 2022

The event is not going to just feature the drivers, but musical acts as well. DJs and other artists will perform across the race weekend at the inaugural event.

“As founding partners of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, it was imperative for us to infuse the race week experience with the world-class entertainment that Hard Rock is known for,” Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment for Hard Rock said.

The inclusion of all these artists is aspiring to provide an amazing atmosphere to the race weekend and highlight Miami’s pre-eminence in the dance music scene.

“It’s great that fans will hear the music from Post Malone, The Chainsmokers, Tiësto, Zedd, and iHeartRadio DJs that are performing in Hard Rock Beach Club each day, in addition to Maluma who will deliver a special performance on the podium after the race,” Jeremy Walls, Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer of Hard Rock Stadium & Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix said.

Ad

Here’s a look at the lineup for the race weekend.

FRIDAY, MAY 6:

The weekend of live music begins at Hard Rock Beach Club on Friday via Hard Rock’s partnership with iHeartRadio, which will bring feature DJs to the set at noon. From Y100, DJ Drew will get the party started followed by the Latin sounds of TU 94.9 as DJ Germain Rodriguez performs ahead of Xtreme.

SATURDAY, MAY 7:

The celebrations continue on Saturday as more stars from iHeartRadio take to the twin decks to broadcast live from Hard Rock Beach Club. DJ Laz from 93.9 MIA gets the morning music mix underway followed by international superstar DJ, Gianluca Vacchi. Ahead of Formula 1 qualifying on Saturday afternoon, Post Malone will perform, and award-winning DJ, record producer, and songwriter, Zedd.

SUNDAY, MAY 8:

Taking the stage on Sunday afternoon will be the Grammy Award-winning and international artist Tiësto. Closing out the race festivities as the final headliner will be the world-famous pop duo, The Chainsmokers. They will bring the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix party to an end on Sunday night.

Ad

Click here for more info on how you can enjoy the festivities.