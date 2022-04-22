F1 in Miami Gardens: Residents want information about $5M in community benefits

Some Miami Gardens residents said they home the 10-year deal with Miami Gardens will not only come with noise and traffic. They hope the community package will help the students who need more social services in the neighborhood.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Grand Prix is coming on May 6 to Miami Gardens. Residents are bracing for the loud noise and the traffic that they will have to endure during the annual event at the Hard Rock Stadium property.

Downtown Miami rejected Formula One for the same reasons that a group of long-time Miami Gardens residents has been fighting against it for years. Those who are more outspoken say the Black community is getting the short end of the stick in the 10-year deal.

Local business owners and residents said they hope the $5 million community benefits package that comes with the deal will at least help the residents. At the top of the list are the city’s students who need more social services.

The city, which has to issue a special events permit, has refused to answer questions about the benefits package or the permit and this is raising concerns among residents.

On Wednesday, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Alan Fine denied a request by Miami Gardens residents to put a stop to the races at the Hard Rock Stadium saying the solution is to wear earplugs. The noise levels will be recorded during the event in May.

“The parties will have the ability, to know exactly what the noise levels are,” Fine said in court.