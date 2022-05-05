Formula 1 Miami 2022: Four-day fan fest kicks off in Wynwood

The Oracle Red Bull Racing and the Scuderia AlphaTauri teams have displays at the Racing Fan Fest from Thursday to Sunday in the area of Northwest Second Avenue and Northwest 22nd Lane.

MIAMI – Sebastian Moros and Angelina Capuozzo are among the fans who will be celebrating Formula 1′s inaugural Miami Grand Prix in Wynwood.

“All of the entertainment is here,” Moros said. “We have live music, food, drinks. It feels like you are part of the team.”

Comedian Carlos Hernandez, better known as Yurisbel, said it was a good spot for fans who couldn’t afford to buy Formula 1 tickets to witness the races at the Hard Rock Stadium property in Miami Gardens.

“There is a pitstop challenge ... to see who can change tires the fastest,” Hernandez said.

There are large screens that will be displaying the qualifying race on Saturday and the race on Sunday. The event organizers also commissioned Kyle Holbrook to paint a mural.

“They wanted me to hide a little number, secret code in there, that fans can come to check out,” Holbrook said.

Luis Martinez, the owner of The Pink Paloma, said the events were great for business.

The Racing Fan Fest is open from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m., on Thursday and Friday, and from 12 p.m. to 3 a.m., on Saturday and Sunday, at 2250 NW 2nd Ave.

The Formula 1 schedule

Friday: Practices are from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and from 10.30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday: Practice is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the qualifying race is at 9 p.m.

Sunday: The race is at 8.30 p.m.

Afternoon report

Fanfest location

