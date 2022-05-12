Sexual assault victims in case of Hialeah police officer devasted sentencing is only 3 years

Jesus "Jesse" Menocal, a decorated officer and SWAT team member, is in court awaiting sentencing after he was arrested by the FBI in 2019 due to accusations he sexually assaulted girls and women while on duty.

HIALEAH, Fla. – It was a sentencing hearing that took longer than most on Thursday because of victim impact statements where they believe a former Hialeah police officer’s punishment doesn’t fit the crime.

In March, Jesus “Jesse” Menocal, 34, pled guilty to three federal charges of violating the rights of victims.

The FBI arrested Menocal, a decorated officer and SWAT team member in 2019. He was under investigation into alleged sexual assaults of four girls and women while on duty dating back to January 2015.

Under a prior indictment, which included a felony count, Menocal could have faced decades or life in prison. But with his plea deal, charges were lowed to federal misdemeanors reducing his sentence to three years in federal prison.

According to court documents, on June 13, 2015, Menocal asked an underage victim “to remove her shorts and underwear and turn around” for “his own sexual gratification.” Menocal is also accused of kidnapping and the “use and threatened use of a dangerous weapon.”

In a separate offense, Menocal is also accused of exposing himself to a second victim, forcing her hand to grab him while he kissed her.

The women say they are horrified, and traumatized and fear that after only a three-year sentence, Menocal could come after them.

Menocal cannot serve as a police officer anywhere at any time in the future after he serves his sentence.