Hit-and-run driver struck and dragged motorcyclist in Deerfield Beach

A driver struck and dragged a man in Broward County. He is asking the public for help with solving this crime.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Vaughn Wilson said a man nearly killed him in March in Deerfield Beach and deputies had yet to make an arrest on Monday.

Wilson said he was riding his motorcycle when a man who was driving a gold sports utility vehicle struck him from behind along Southwest First Way.

“I didn’t know way had hit me essentially because we were crossing railroad tracks and there was no train,” Wilson said.

He was thrown over the hood of the SUV. Wilson said his backpack got caught under the driver’s side door. He held on for dear life and tapped on the driver’s window begging him to stop.

“There were points where my body was slamming off the concrete,” Wilson said.

The driver dragged him for nearly a quarter of a mile. A witness was on a FaceTime call and quickly began recording a video.

“If none of this was caught on camera, what would have happened to me? I would have died and no one would have known anything?”

The driver stopped for a quick second. Wilson said he saw there was a girl in the man’s passenger seat. He was able to let go and the driver took off.

Ad

A witness called 911. Wilson suffered injuries to his legs and ankles. He couldn’t work for weeks. His motorcycle was destroyed.

“I just want to see something done. I feel like this man took an attempt on my life and he didn’t care and he just kept going. I’m not looking for money. I’m fearful that this could happen to someone else.”

Deputies are asking anyone with information about this case to call the Broward Sheriff’s Office at 954-831-8901 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.