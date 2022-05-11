New information revealed about dangerous hit-and-run outside Brickell City Center

MIAMI – Authorities in Miami-Dade County have made an arrest in connection to a hit-and-run crash that happened several months ago.

It was on Dec. 18 outside of Brickell City Center when an SUV veered off the road and struck two pedestrians before crashing into the building.

An investigation determined that the driver of that SUV, a gray Dodge Durango, was speeding and racing with other vehicles on Southwest 7th Street when he lost control, causing the crash, police said.

That driver has been identified as 23-year-old Ameko Jacques.

According to authorities, surveillance video showed Jacques exit the driver’s seat after the crash and briefly get into the back seat before taking off in a black Mercedes.

Police said there was a passenger in the Durango, and that person needed help getting out of the SUV. That woman was then helped into another Dodge Durango, which quickly fled the scene as well.

Investigators found a purse, cell phone and driver’s license in the back seat of the crashed Durango, which they later discovered belonged to the woman who was the passenger at the time of the crash.

It wasn’t until Wednesday, March 23 that authorities went to the woman’s Pompano Beach home to question her about the accident, police said.

According to investigators, that woman identified Jacques as the person who was driving the vehicle, saying the two had been in a sexual relationship for several months at the time of the crash.

Police located and arrested Jacques on two counts each of reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injuries.