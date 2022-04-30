Man awaits extradition to face charges in Brickell hit-and-run crash

Detectives identified and arrested a man accused of being involved in a hit-and-run crash in Brickell.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 23-year-old man was awaiting extradition on Saturday at the Broward County main jail. He is facing charges for a hit-and-run crash in Miami-Dade County.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Ameko Anton Jacques on Friday. Miami-Dade Police Department detectives identified him as the driver behind a crash that injured two men on Dec. 18 in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

Corrections records show Jacques is facing two counts of leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury, two counts of reckless driving with serious bodily injury, and possession of a machine gun.

Related stories