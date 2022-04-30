74º

Police: Driver wanted for hitting 2 pedestrians in Brickell then leaving scene arrested

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

Miami police say Ameko Anton Jacques slammed the SUV he was driving into 2 pedestrians last December. (WPLG)

MIAMI, Fla. – The driver who police say crashed into two men walking near Brickell City Center last December is under arrest.

Miami Dade Police said Ameko Anton Jacques, 23, was in an SUV when he crashed into two men outside of the Brickell City Center near South Miami Avenue and Seventh Street on Dec. 18, 2021.

Surveillance video captured the scene when Jacques jumped the curb and crashed into the pedestrians.

He is charged with 2 counts each of leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury and reckless driving involving serious bodily injuries.

Jacques was arrested by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and is in the Broward Jail awaiting transfer to Miami-Dade.

