Naked man accused in deadly Broward County crime spree makes first court appearance

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Officers arrested a naked man Friday following a deadly crime spree across three jurisdictions in Broward County.

He was identified Saturday as 35-year-old Dale Spidle.

On Saturday, Spidle appeared before a judge, facing accusations of premeditated murder, robbery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and resisting an officer with violence.

Law enforcement officials say they first responded to a possible hit-and-run crash on Wiles Road in Coral Springs.

“The officer initially did make contact with that driver who then ended up fleeing from that scene,” Coral Springs Police Deputy Chief Brad McKeone said.

Multiple agencies responded as Coral Springs police arrived at an apartment complex on Northwest 88th Avenue that the suspect’s vehicle is registered to.

They found a neighboring door open. Inside was a 31-year-old woman and a 10-month-old boy.

“The female was ultimately pronounced deceased on scene and the young male infant was transported to Broward General, where he is being treated by medical staff there,” McKeone said.

Authorities said the boy suffered a head injury, and has since died as a result of his injuries.

As the tragedy unfolded, so did others as the man they were looking for crashed into multiple vehicles in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

Investigators say he also carjacked a driver -- a man who he shot and killed.

The out of control shooter escaped in a stolen car and again crashed in Coconut Creek, where he escaped on foot and tried to snatch a woman’s necklace before he was finally detained, authorities said.

“Leaves you speechless, you know?” one neighbor said.

Neighbors near the apartment where the woman and child were found were left unable to make sense of this as detectives investigate this convoluted and horrifying trail of tragedy.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.