Police: 1 person shot, killed outside Hialeah music studio

1 person was shot and killed outside a music studio in Hialeah.

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police responded to a music studio Friday morning after a shooting was reported just outside the building.

Alex Estevez who is part owner of the IMG recording studio at 2631 West 79th St. told Local 10 News photojournalist Dan Palma that a music producer who goes by the industry name ‘ugly’, was working in the studio throughout the night and came outside around 9:30 a.m. to wait for his Uber when he was shot.

“He was a really nice guy,” Estevez said.

Police confirmed that the victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

The owner of the studio said the victim died at the hospital. He identified him as a man in his 40s.

It’s still unclear what the motive was, officers remained on the scene throughout the day.

No other details were immediately released.