Miami woman accused of running over, killing man she carjacked

MIAMI – A woman was set to appear in court Friday on second-degree murder charges after police accused her of running over and killing a man whom she carjacked at a Miami tow lot.

India Latimore, 28, also faces charges of robbery and obstruction by a disguised person. Police said the entire crime was caught on surveillance video.

According to charging documents, Miami police and fire rescue were called to Nu-Way Towing at 2343 NW 7th Ave. in the city’s Allapattah neighborhood just before 9 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a hit-and-run with a pedestrian.

Police found a man on the scene with extensive blunt force trauma to the skull and the extremities. First responders took the victim to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Court documents said police viewed surveillance video that showed Latimore stealing the victim’s blue Toyota Camry as he stood nearby with the car’s engine running.

Ad

Police said the victim immediately ran after the car and attempted to open the driver’s side door as Latimore drove off. In the process, Latimore ran over the victim, investigators said.

According to the charging documents, a Miami-Dade police detective saw the Camry traveling on Northwest 27th Avenue the next morning and conducted a traffic stop, detained Latimore and had the vehicle sent for crime scene processing.

Police said they identified Latimore from the surveillance video and that she initially provided them with a false identity.

Investigators determined that Latimore unsuccessfully tried to sell the victim’s car at a north Miami-Dade dealership, presenting herself as the registered owner, the charging documents said.

Police have not identified the victim. Latimore is being held in custody without bond.